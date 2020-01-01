JDT receives offer from Portimonense for Safawi Rasid

The Malaysian international look set for his first move abroad after Johor Darul Ta'zim revealed that talks are ongoing with Portimonense.

JDT has revealed on their official page that they have received an offer from Portuguese side Portimonense SC for the transfer of Safawi Rasid, possibly for the 2020/21 season of the Primeira Liga.

Club owner HRH Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim confirmed that they will be looking to release Safawi only after the completion of the Malaysia even though the new Primeira Liga season will begin on 20 September 2020.

Portimonense actually finished in the relegation at the end of the 2019/20 season by finishing second last in the 17-team league but got a reprieve to remain in the top flight after Vitoria Setubal could not fulfill licensing requirements.

Kelab Bolasepak Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) ingin mengesahkan bahawa kami telah menerima tawaran untuk Safawi Rasid dari... Posted by JOHOR Southern Tigers on Tuesday, 25 August 2020

Safawi began his professional career with T-Team FC in 2015 before his sparkling display and goal-threat alerted JDT to his potential and he joined the Super League champions in 2017.

Since moving there, Safawi has grown leaps and bounds, making himself a permanent fixture and an important asset not only for his club side but also for the Malaysia national team.

In 2019, Safawi started making his mark with JDT in the AFC including scoring a magnificent left foot curler against away to Chinese side Shandong Luneng in 2019.

Should the move fully materialised, Safawi would not be the only Asian there at the club with two Japanese players in Shuichi Gonda and Koki Anzai also part of the squad.

On JDT's side, while they are happy to allow Safawi to gain more exposure by plying his trade in , it would leave a huge gap in the side still competing in the 2020 .