'I don’t feel sorry for you!' - Jamie Carragher delivers brutal verdict on Michael Carrick after Manchester United sacking

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Jamie Carragher has offered a scathing assessment of Michael Carrick’s tenure at Manchester United, insisting he feels no sympathy for the recently dismissed coach. The Red Devils confirmed Carrick's departure on Thursday after a dismal run of form left the club languishing in the Premier League relegation zone.

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A brief and bitter end

Despite overseeing a £155 million summer spending spree, the 45-year-old was relieved of his duties just 10 league matches into the new campaign. He managed 15 games across all competitions this term, but a catastrophic start left United sitting in the relegation places. This rapid decline ultimately forced the club's hierarchy to pull the plug and seek immediate change.

An official statement released by United on Saturday highlighted that dismal on-field results were the decisive factor. However, the club also formally acknowledged the impressive work Carrick accomplished during his initial interim stint. He originally replaced Ruben Amorim in January, spending a total of 11 months in the Old Trafford dugout.

'He got the job on the back of nothing'

Speaking on the Stick to Football podcast shortly before the official announcement, former Liverpool defender Carragher offered a ruthless assessment of the situation. He highlighted the Englishman's lack of top-level experience prior to landing the prestigious Old Trafford role.

"Michael Carrick got the job on the back of nothing. He got the job on the back of basically playing for Man United and he's done really well," Carragher said. "So this idea that we've got to feel sorry for Michael Carrick. What's happened to him in the last 18 months, he will look back at this and say it's painful for him right now but what he did to get them into the Champions League, the big games he won against Arsenal, Liverpool, all these games, he's done brilliantly.

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"He's had a couple of games, the Roma game and coming back for 4-4 [against Aston Villa]. Where they are in the table is obviously [an issue] but that thing of the fans chanting his name as he's going off."

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Lacking elite pedigree

Carrick undeniably steadied the ship last season, losing just twice in the second half of the campaign to secure Champions League qualification. Yet, Carragher maintains that the former midfielder was ultimately out of his depth compared to his top-flight peers.

"But I'm not sat here feeling sorry for Michael Carrick," Carragher continued. "He's not a manager who's been managing for 10 years, working all over the world to get this job at Manchester United - he had about two years at Middlesbrough, was doing a bit of punditry, then got the Man United job. They gave him it."

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Carragher concluded his brutal takedown by questioning Carrick's overall credentials: "I don't feel sorry for Michael Carrick. He's been managing one of the biggest clubs in the world on the back of basically not really doing a lot. He's got them in the Champions League, he's done really well, but he was never at the calibre of managers in the Premier League. The managers in the Premier League are the best in the world and he's just not quite at that level."

Pochettino prepares for Old Trafford

Manchester United have wasted little time in lining up a high-profile successor to salvage their season. Mauricio Pochettino has reportedly reached a verbal agreement to take the reins, signalling a dramatic return to the Premier League for the former Tottenham boss.

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The current USMNT head coach is scheduled to oversee two upcoming CONCACAF Nations League fixtures. Once his international duties are fulfilled, Pochettino will reportedly cross the Atlantic to take charge ahead of United's blockbuster league clash against Liverpool.