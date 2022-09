Chelsea defender Reece James has signed a new contract that ties him to the club until 2027, it has been confirmed.

The right-back has established himself as a pivotal part of Thomas Tuchel's side since progressing through the club's youth system.

The 23-year-old has made 128 competitive appearances for the club and developed into one of the top full-backs in the English top-flight in that time.

