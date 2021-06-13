James Rodriguez not expecting Real Madrid reunion with Ancelotti and is 'fine' at Everton

The midfielder has been linked with a move back to the Spanish capital after the Italian coach was appointed as Zinedine Zidane's replacement

James Rodriguez does not expect to follow Carlo Ancelotti back to Real Madrid.

Rodriguez worked with Ancelotti in his first spell at the Santiago Bernabeu and the Italian then brought him on loan to Bayern Munich.

The pair were reunited at Everton but they have been separated once again following Ancelotti's decision to move back to Madrid this summer to replace Zinedine Zidane.

What has been said?

There have been rumours that the coach could push Madrid to sign the 29-year-old again, but Rodriguez doubts that will happen.

"I don't know [if I'll go back to Madrid]. I don't think so, we're watching. If I stay another year at Everton, that's fine," he said during an Instagram Live chat.

"I don't think Ancelotti is going to take me. The cycle for me with Real Madrid is closed, I don't think I'll go there, but I'm still young."

What happened with Rodriguez at Madrid?

The Colombia international joined Madrid from Monaco in 2014 when Ancelotti was in charge.

Despite a bright start to life in the Spanish capital, the midfielder's career was disrupted by injuries and he eventually fell out of favour.

He was subsequently loaned to Bayern for two years, reuniting with Ancelotti, but the German side decided against signing him on a permanent basis.

He was unable to earn his place back at Madrid and teamed up with Ancelotti for a third time when he moved to Goodison Park last summer.

How has he performed at Everton?

The ex-Porto star signed a two-year deal with an option for a third at the Toffees and immediately became a first-team regular.

But his season was interrupted by injury once again and he was limited to 23 appearances in the Premier League.

