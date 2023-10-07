Jadon Sancho escape route? Juventus ready to offer struggling winger a way out of Man Utd with potential £60m transfer

- Juventus plotting Sancho move
- January loan with £60m buy offer
- Sancho frozen out by Ten Hag
WHAT HAPPENED? According to The Sun, Juventus are weighing up a January loan move for Sancho. The Serie A giants would want United to pay half of the winger's £350,000 per week wages, and could attempt to make the move permanent next summer with a £60 million ($73m) offer.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Just two years after a £73m move from Borussia Dortmund, Sancho's career at Old Trafford lies in tatters after a falling out with United boss Erik ten Hag. The Dutch manager left Sancho out of United's trip to Arsenal last month, citing the 23-year-old's poor showing in training. Sancho hit back and denied Ten Hag's claim, arguing that he had been made a scapegoat since joining the club. Since then, Sancho has not played for United and has been made to train alone.
IN THREE PHOTOS:
WHAT NEXT FOR SANCHO? There seems little way back for Sancho unless he apologises to Ten Hag. He's been linked with a return to Dortmund, but The Sun reports that he would favour a move to Serie A.