Jackichand Singh stars as FC Goa down Odisha

Manuel Onwu opened his ISL account but his brace couldn't help Odisha secure a point...

Jackichand Singh scored two goals as beat Odisha FC 4-2 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, on Wednesday.

Vinit Rai (21' own goal), Jackichand Singh (24', 27') and Manuel Onwu (59', 65') were amongst the goals in an entertaining contest. Ferran Corominas (90') sealed the points for the visitors late in the game.

Onwu made his first Odisha start since arriving on-loan from Bengaluru to replace Aridane Santana in the squad. Francisco Dorronsoro was back in goal in place of Arshdeep Singh and the suspended duo of Carlos Delgado and Subham Sarangi were replaced by Diawandou Diagne and Sajid Dhot while Vinit Rai returned from suspension to slot in place of injured Marcos Tebar.

For the visitors, it was Edu Bedia who slotted in place of suspended Ahmed Jahouh.

Onwu wasn't able to make much of an impact until he place the ball at the ball of the net in the 33rd minute but was adjudged off-side. However, it was after Goa had already pulled ahead with three goals.

Gaurav Bora's foul on Brandon Fernandes proved expensive as Bedia's free-kick took a deflection off Rai, leaving Dorronsoro at the wrong end which was the start to the goals to follow.

Three minutes after the 21st minute opener, Jackichand directed a Mandar Rao Dessai cross from the left into the back of the net - a goal that stood after the on field referee had a consultation with his assistant on whether or not Corominas was off-side.

Jackichand scored another goal off a squared pass by Boumous to give his side a three-goal lead at half-time.

Come the second half and, all of a sudden, it was game on with Odisha pulling back two quick goals through Onwu. The former Osasuna man got right in between Mourtada and Carlos Pena to head in and inch-perfect cross by Narayan Das in the 59th minute before noding in a corner taken by Martin Perez in the 65th minute.