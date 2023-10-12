Arsenal give permission for Jack Wilshere to talk to Colorado Rapids about head coach role at MLS side

Arsenal have given Under-18s coach Jack Wilshere permission to begin negotiations with Colorado Rapids over their vacant managerial role.

WHAT HAPPENED? The MLS side have made an official approach for Wilshere to become their new boss, after parting ways with former manager Robin Fraser back in September, according to The Athletic.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Rapids are owned by the same Kroenke Sports & Entertainment group that also own Arsenal, creating a clear pathway for Wilshere to progress his coaching career from youth level. Wilshere took charge of the Under-18 side at Arsenal in July 2022 after hanging up his boots at the age of 30.

WHAT NEXT FOR WILSHERE? Wilshere, who led the U18 Arsenal squad to the FA Youth Cup final last season, reportedly impressed during his interview for the role and could now be set for his first senior managerial position.