'What would ever top that?' - Jack Grealish reveals the only thing that would beat Man City's 2022-23 treble triumph

England international Jack Grealish has claimed winning an international trophy would top Manchester City's treble-winning season.

Man City won treble last season

Grealish claims England glory would top achievement

England look ahead to Euro 2024

WHAT HAPPENED? Grealish has admitted it's tough to think of things that would beat the historic 2022-23 campaign for Pep Guardiola's side, other than securing England's first trophy since their infamous 1966 World Cup triumph.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I don't mean this to sound weird but it is difficult in a way because you have such a high of winning the treble and then you do think 'what would ever top that?" he told reporters.

"Obviously doing something at international level definitely would. But then even at club level you think 'what would top it?' Maybe to win all four including the Carabao Cup but we went out of that last week. You probably think about doing an 'Invincible' season but we got beat.

Article continues below

"To do what we did last year again would be unbelievable and to do something at international level with this group of players would be unbelievable."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: England have come close to glory in recent years, with their Euro 2020 final loss to Italy on penalties their best chance to secure silverware in the modern era.

Southgate's men will now look ahead to next year's European Championships in Germany, as they look to go one step further, four years later after their heartbreaking defeat at Wembley Stadium.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR ENGLAND? For now, England will get chance to prove themselves once against Italy again during the current international break. As they face gli Azzurri following their friendly against Australia on Friday.