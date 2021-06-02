Jabir raises questions after Greveraars' appointment as Ghana assistant coach

The ex-international has shared his thoughts on the Ghana Football Association's decision to hire an additional hand

Former Ghana international Abdul Malik Jabir is the latest to question the appointment of Dutch coach Patrick Greveraars as the Black Stars second assistant coach.

The former PSV Eindhoven assistant manager was named new deputy of head coach CK Akonnor, joining up with first assistant coach David Duncan.

Former Ghana U23 assistant coach JE Sarpong and 1978 Africa Cup of Nations winner Mohammed Polo have already made similar comments to Jabir's.

“Every technical guy has the kind of job they do. The senior coach, he directs affairs in both training, and the assistant is to assist in all that he does," Jabir told Class FM.

"Everybody has a portfolio that they do but if the coach or for that matter the GFA should invite another coach to come in when already there is a coach and the assistant, then what is the role of the third one?

“We don’t know what role he is coming to play. Unless of course out of the two one should get out and he sits in. Imagine one team having five coaches, who should do the training.”

Jabir went on to make even stronger claims that Greveraars' arrival could be a part of a grand scheme to get rid of Duncan.

“CK is not happy with him [Duncan], he wants to get rid of him. That’s the feeling of Duncan now. And aside that it also happened during CK Akonnor’s time. It was Tanko or was it Konadu who was the assistant for Kwasi Appiah?" Jabir added.

“Yes, when he didn’t want them or when he didn’t want his assistant, they got them out and brought him. And within one month, two months, he himself was out, and then CK took over.

“It is the same thing that they are trying to do. This is very clear. They want to get out Duncan. Duncan will be out soon. Either Duncan will be out or CK himself will be out soon."

Greveraars has already started work, having linked up with Ghana's team who are currently in camp ahead of a double header of friendlies against Morocco and Cote d'Ivoire.