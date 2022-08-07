Iwobi was a 'beast and manhandled' Chelsea midfield despite Everton defeat - Fans

A cross-section of supporters were left impressed by the performance of winger Alex Iwobi despite Everton suffering a 1-0 opening Premier League defeat against Chelsea on Saturday.
The Toffees failed to capitalise on playing at Goodison Park as the visiting Blues needed a 45th minute penalty converted by Jorginho to carry the day.
Nigeria international Iwobi featured prominently from start to finish and his display has caught some of the supporters who have opined he was the best player on the pitch and deserved the man of the match award.
The former Arsenal player made 47 touches, created 30 successful passes, had 81 percent accuracy in passing the ball, made seven recoveries, three clearances and two interceptions.
Below is how fans reacted to Iwobi's display against Thomas Tuchel's side.
Alex Iwobi manhandled Chelsea midfield tonight....— Ewatomi of Ibadan (@adeyanjuCruise) August 6, 2022
You see eh, this Chelsea team will be thoroughly beaten like thief this season 😂
Credit where credit is due @alexiwobi was class today! Ram the show in midfield!— Tom (@tomflynn1992) August 6, 2022
Best game I’ve seen @alexiwobi play for Everton his movement, energy and passing was superb. Best midfielder on show. A real positive moving forward— Carl Thomas (@CarlthomasSEG) August 6, 2022
Iwobi’s @alexiwobi ball control today was super amazing. #EveChe pic.twitter.com/49GzX9NOR9— Preshious (@Preshnchekwube) August 6, 2022
Really impressed again by Alex Iwobi. Can’t be too many players in the Premier League who work harder or who have improved more in the last 12 months. #EveChe #Everton— Steve Bland (@blandsteve) August 6, 2022
Alex Iwobi has been the most impressive @Everton player in this game so far. #EveChe pic.twitter.com/3VX9FKKd7r— Mike Maiyaki (@MikeMaiyaki) August 6, 2022
who’d have thought alex iwobi would be so good in a pivot— james (@jamesefc17) August 7, 2022
What a performance 💙 pic.twitter.com/HQZk8MsxPp
Brilliant performance by @alexiwobi today in the 6! 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/svqNZFxhIz— TheMightyBlues (@MightyBluesYT) August 6, 2022
Alex iwobi was sound today so was Patterson an Mykolenko— Liam1878 (@HibbosRightpeg2) August 6, 2022
Proved us all wrong, what a player mate😮💨 @alexiwobi pic.twitter.com/CxRe4Y1ZiW— Ryan (@ryanefc_1878) August 6, 2022
Meanwhile, another set of supporters have attributed Iwobi's rise in form to Everton manager Frank Lampard and predicted a bigger and better season for the player.
Special mention to Alex Iwobi. He was transformed under Frank and was our talisman for the final few months of the last campaign. Looking forward to an even bigger and better @alexiwobi this season with more goals like this. ⚽️🤘🏾 pic.twitter.com/tHhTcSLN7r— Rob (@thereal1bert) August 5, 2022
Alex Iwobi has really improved under Frank Lampard. 👏👏— FAVOUR ITUA (@SportPaparazzi1) August 6, 2022
Take a bow @alexiwobi By far the most improved player at the club since Frank Lampard came to the club. Absolutely fantastic again today. 👏👏👏— UpperGwladysBlue 🏴🇺🇦 (@UpperGwladysBlu) August 6, 2022
Alex Iwobi appreciation post. Genuinely can't remember a player who has completely changed my opinion of them as much as he has. One of the first names on the team sheet for me, 100% effort all of the time and with confidence he's getting better and better in possession. pic.twitter.com/nvNpldAWah— Peter Mac EFC (@PeterJMacca) August 6, 2022
Alex Iwobi.— Get Your Coat On (@getyourcoaton) August 7, 2022
This fella has actually become one of my favourite players, he was absolutely immense today again.
Becoming a fan favourite now and long may it continue , don’t know what Lampard done to him but it has worked a treat 🔵 pic.twitter.com/Q3aWyieqny
If only Alex Iwobi started his career at Everton with Lampard...#PremierLeague #AVFC #EveChe pic.twitter.com/QNEM70CIDl— @Piusayinor (@PiusAyinor) August 6, 2022
Alex Iwobi's career-saving comeback under Frank Lampard is one of the stories of 2022 that is not going to make the media limelight. #EFC #COYB pic.twitter.com/320Y7CCWur— Royal Blue Mersey (@RBMersey) August 6, 2022
This supporter opined that Iwobi had started from where he left last season after playing 12 straight matches and helping the Toffees to avoid relegation.
By the way Alex iwobi was fantastic tonight , played a few balls out wide to get us going and good assist for Mcniell, certainly looks like he's started were he left off last season 💙👍👏👏👏— Mickmc1878 (@mickmckeown80) July 29, 2022
Another group of fans described Iwobi as one of the players who must start in every Everton game in the top-flight.
Alex Iwobi is a must stater for me. Have to find a place for him every game. Whether that’s dropping Doucoure or someone else. can’t believe how he’s changed things around. Brilliant today.— its Everton1878 (@ItsEverton1878) August 6, 2022
For me Alex Iwobi is now the first name on the team sheet— Paul Brown (@PaulBrownEFC) August 6, 2022
What a turnaround #EFC
Meanwhile, this supporter questioned why Iwobi was getting playing time despite this being a new season while another called on the Super Eagle to improve on his positioning.
Another premier league season and Alex Iwobi still somehow is getting a game. I’m baffled— Alex Fowell (@alex_fowell1) August 6, 2022
Alex Iwobi is one of the players who hasn't improved and seems to have stagnated whether it's by his goals tally or assists.— Abdulmajid© (@photo_bunny2) August 6, 2022
Thought Alex Iwobi was excellent last night for Everton. Good bustle, superb in possession, drifted into the right spaces. Needs to improve positioning without the ball to help the team stay compact though. Season holds promise if he finds consistency in terms of minutes.— Solace Chukwu (@TheOddSolace) July 30, 2022
Iwobi and Everton will hope to get their first win of the season when they travel to face Aston Villa at Villa Park on Saturday.