‘Iwobi thinks he still plays for Arsenal’ – Super Eagle trolled after penalty mistake in Everton defeat

Everton player Alex Iwobi has been trolled by fans after his mistake enabled Arsenal to score their first goal en route to demolishing his side 5-1 in their final Premier League game of the season at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

The 26-year-old Super Eagle, who was making a return to his former club, committed a mistake that helped the Gunners to take the lead in the 27th minute when his decision to block an effort from Gabriel Martinelli's shot resulted in a penalty.

It was Martinelli who stepped up to send Asmir Begovic the wrong way, and from there on, the Gunners looked unstoppable as they scored other goals through Ghana prospect Eddie Nketiah, defenders Cedric Soares, Gabriel Magalhaes, and Martin Odegaard.

Iwobi’s penalty incident trended on social media, with some fans saying he had returned to help his former side get a win while one supporter suggested the Super Eagle thought he was still playing for Arsenal.

Below is how fans reacted on Twitter to Iwobi's mistake.

Iwobi thinks he still plays for arsenal LOOOOOL pic.twitter.com/IcwSONTvPx — steady 🐐 (@_ezlife1) May 22, 2022

Iwobi knows we need a win! — MᴡᴀɴɪA PhatJAY 🇰🇪 (@mwania_josphat) May 22, 2022

My guy Iwobi doing his bit as a former gunner by gifting us a penalty 🫡 — Livz 👼🏽 (@livzledgee) May 22, 2022

Iwobi is one of our own — Mase (@afcmase_) May 22, 2022

alex iwobi doing everything he can to try and get arsenal the W a true gooner — Hayley McGoldrick (@GoldieOnSports) May 22, 2022

Iwobi handball, he’s playing his part 🤣 — ‘ (@SherzCapone00) May 22, 2022

Iwobi helping us out, my guy — Kay 🧃 (@nutmegiwobi) May 22, 2022

We all know Iwobi is looking out for Arsenal today — GoonerUSA (@ArsenalnUSA) May 22, 2022

Iwobi trying to concede a penalty just to send Arsenal to UCL, he's one of our won❤️ — Rahim (@rahmk12) May 22, 2022

Iwobi still on the payroll..... Good penalty by Martinelli — Curtis Shaw (@curtisshaw9) May 22, 2022

Iwobi doing everything against Everton to keep Arsenal in the top 4 race.#ARSEVE pic.twitter.com/mCJOKAhABi — Qen_nedi🗽 (@Qen_nedi) May 22, 2022

Meanwhile, another set of supporters opined that Iwobi was working out ways to help push Arsenal to Champions League football next season.

Iwobi pushing Arsenal into champions league pic.twitter.com/blouX8CHtT — SYLVESTER ASUQUO (@drslyva) May 22, 2022

Arsenal penalty 😂😂 Iwobi trying his best to send Arsenal to UCL — medard (@owakiberengye) May 22, 2022

Iwobi doing the Lord's Work by helping Arsenal to UCL pic.twitter.com/CpoNca5HQG — DEPRESSED ARSENAL FAN (@__Bashka___) May 22, 2022

Iwobi really tried to get Arsenal top 4 pic.twitter.com/etSCusP8J2 — Louis (@louishmmngs) May 22, 2022

Iwobi doing his best for an Arsenal win 🥹 — SEA MAN (@SeaaaaMannnn) May 22, 2022

Another set of fans have branded Iwobi, who left the Gunners in 2019 to sign a five-year contract with the Toffees, as "an Arsenal player in Everton colours".

IWOBI STILL A GUNNER ❤️❤️❤️❤️ — νιzzуρн∂ 🥼🧪🗽 (@DrVizzuals) May 22, 2022

Iwobi, I knew you where still a gunner😂😂 — KUKU CENA🔺🟢 (@cenabantwan) May 22, 2022

Iwobi is a Gunner through and through — Mark White (@markwhlte) May 22, 2022

Iwobi, once a Gunner always a Gunner ❤️ pic.twitter.com/6LILCDa5oN — Arsenal Presser (@APresserV2) May 22, 2022

He’s one of our own

He’s one of our own

Alex Iwobi

He’s one of our own — Gilles 🇳🇬🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@_Grimanditweets) May 22, 2022

Iwobi gifting us? once a gunner, always a gunner! #COYG — Amy ❤️ Louise 🔴⚪️ AFC (@_Amy__Louise_) May 22, 2022

Once a gunner, always a gunner @alexiwobi 😘❤ — Berita Arsenal - A Gooner (@BeritaArsenal) May 22, 2022

Once a Gunner, Always a Gunner.



Good on you, Iwobi. — Spring E-DAN-gelist. (@DGerowPR) May 22, 2022

Thank u Iwobi, knew u were always a Gunner 🥰 — pygmypuff ⚯͛ (@priadxxxxx) May 22, 2022

Despite the emphatic win on the final day, Arsenal still failed to clinch a Champions League spot as their North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur hammered relegated Norwich City 5-0 in another match to finish fourth.

How did you rate Iwobi’s display against his former club Arsenal? Give us your thoughts in the comment box below.