‘Iwobi thinks he still plays for Arsenal’ – Super Eagle trolled after penalty mistake in Everton defeat
Everton player Alex Iwobi has been trolled by fans after his mistake enabled Arsenal to score their first goal en route to demolishing his side 5-1 in their final Premier League game of the season at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.
The 26-year-old Super Eagle, who was making a return to his former club, committed a mistake that helped the Gunners to take the lead in the 27th minute when his decision to block an effort from Gabriel Martinelli's shot resulted in a penalty.
It was Martinelli who stepped up to send Asmir Begovic the wrong way, and from there on, the Gunners looked unstoppable as they scored other goals through Ghana prospect Eddie Nketiah, defenders Cedric Soares, Gabriel Magalhaes, and Martin Odegaard.
Iwobi’s penalty incident trended on social media, with some fans saying he had returned to help his former side get a win while one supporter suggested the Super Eagle thought he was still playing for Arsenal.
Below is how fans reacted on Twitter to Iwobi's mistake.
Meanwhile, another set of supporters opined that Iwobi was working out ways to help push Arsenal to Champions League football next season.
Another set of fans have branded Iwobi, who left the Gunners in 2019 to sign a five-year contract with the Toffees, as "an Arsenal player in Everton colours".
Despite the emphatic win on the final day, Arsenal still failed to clinch a Champions League spot as their North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur hammered relegated Norwich City 5-0 in another match to finish fourth.
How did you rate Iwobi’s display against his former club Arsenal? Give us your thoughts in the comment box below.