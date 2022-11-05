Iwobi struggles, Gueye injured as Everton fall to Leicester City at Goodison Park

Alex Iwobi endured a frustrating evening as Everton lost 2-0 to Leicester City in a Premier League match at Goodison Park on Saturday.

Iwobi contained by Leicester defence led by Amartey

Nigerian international couldn’t influence the game for Everton

Gueye substituted at half-time following muscle problem

WHAT HAPPENED? Iwobi has been Everton’s most creative player but he was contained yet again, managing just one shot that was off-target.

Leicester went ahead courtesy of James Madisson’s beautiful volley just before half-time and scored the second late on through Harvey Barnes after a brilliant counter-attack.

There were further concerns for Everton as Senegal midfielder Idrissa Gueye was substituted at half-time after struggling with what looked like a hamstring injury in the opening half.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Everton coach Frank Lampard started with his now trusted midfield of Amadou Onana, Iwobi and Gueye with the Nigerian given a free role but he found the going tough.

Leicester’s defence, marshalled by Ghana international Daniel Amartey, did not give Iwobi space to roam and with the 26-year-old nullified, the Toffees struggled upfront, managing only two shots on target in the entire contest.

Brendan Rodgers went with a 4-1-4-1 system with Frenchman Boubakary Soumare sitting just behind Maddison and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and he played a big part in neutralising Everton’s threats before he was replaced by Nigerian midfielder Wilfred Ndidi 20 minutes from time.

It is now two games without a win for Everton, who slipped to 15th on the table with 14 points while Leicester are two places above them with as many points but with a superior goal difference.

ALL EYES ON: After a quiet game in Everton’s barren draw with Fulham last weekend, focus was on Iwobi to see if he would up his game against the Foxes but he found the going tough yet again.

THE VERDICT: Lampard will need to look beyond Iwobi for some inspiration and creativity from his side as it seems that when the Nigerian is not effective, the team also struggles.

WHAT’S NEXT? Everton visit Bournemouth in the League Cup on Tuesday while Leicester are at home to League Two side Newport County on the same day.