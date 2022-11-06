‘Iwobi seems like a different player’ – Defoe lauds impressive Super Eagle

Former Tottenham Hotspur star Jermain Defoe has said Alex Iwobi looks like a different player now that he is playing more off-the-cuff.

Iwobi has been key in creating assists for Everton

He’s rejuvenated under Frank Lampard

Defoe says playing freely has helped Iwobi improve

WHAT HAPPENED? The Nigerian international has seen his game improve incredibly under Lampard's leadership. He is one of the shining stars for the Toffees and has made key contributions to the club, especially in creating assists. Defoe, while picking out players he feels are key for the Merseysiders, discussed how the Super Eagle has improved.

WHAT HAS BEEN SAID: "They have a top goalkeeper [Jordan Pickford], Calvert-Lewin coming back and then there is Iwobi," the former England striker stated.

"He seems like a different player. He plays in that position, that number ten, where he can play more off-the-cuff. Not focusing too much tactically on the other side of the game, and that has helped him."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Iwobi, who developed within the Arsenal ranks, has the ability to silkily carry the ball forward. Although he had limited playing time under Lampard's predecessor, Rafael Benitez, the Nigerian has improved under the former Chelsea boss as he enjoys consistency as a first-teamer.

This season, Iwobi has made 13 appearances for Everton and has so far scored once, although his contribution to the team goes further than just goals.

WHAT NEXT FOR IWOBI? As he continues to impress under Lampard, he is set to enjoy a run of games as the Toffees fight to climb the ladder in order to avoid engaging in a relegation dogfight like last season.

The next game for Everton will be a League Cup clash against Bournemouth on November 8 before a Premier League match against the same opponents four days later.