‘Iwobi needs to start turning in good performances’ – Nigeria star advised on how to save Everton career

The Super Eagles midfielder has only returned one goal after 24 Premier League outings in his debut season with the Toffees

Former defender Alex Bruce has advised midfielder Alex Iwobi to be consistent with good performances if he hopes to secure a starting spot in Carlo Ancelotti’s team.

Since his £35 million move from last summer, the 24-year-old has been struggling for form on Merseyside and has scored just a single goal in 24 league appearances this season.

On Sunday, Iwobi played 34 minutes of football after replacing Anthony Gordon as were hammered 3-0 by Wolverhampton Wanderers in a Premier League outing.

Following his introduction, the international did not register any shots, but he managed to make a key pass and a successful dribble.

Bruce, in his assessment of the former Arsenal star, described his Everton career has ‘stop-start’ and urged him to turn his form around if intends to be in Ancelotti’s plans.

“Arsenal let him go for probably similar reasons as you’ve said. It’s not often you’d let a lad with his attributes and age leave to go to a rival club in Everton,” Bruce told Football Insider.

“You would have hoped he would have kicked on but unfortunately it’s been a little bit stop-start for him and if he’s going to cement a place in someone like Carlo Ancelotti’s team, he’ll need to start performing on a regular basis.

“He needs to start turning in good performances on a regular basis if he wants to be in Ancelotti’s plans.”

Iwobi matched his uncle Jay-Jay Okocha’s 124th Premier League appearance with his outing at the Molineux Stadium on Sunday.

He made his debut in the English top-flight at Arsenal in October 2015 and he played 100 league matches before his exit in 2019.

Iwobi will be aiming for an improved performance when 11th-placed Everton host at Goodison Park for their next league fixture on Thursday.