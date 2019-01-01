Iwobi: Everton star makes home debut against Wolverhampton Wanderers

The Nigerian will be playing for the first time at Goodison Park since his summer move from the Emirates Stadium

Alex Iwobi will make his home debut in Sunday’s Premier League clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The midfielder joined the Goodison Park outfit for a fee of £40 million ($49m) from boyhood club during the Premier League transfer window.

Since joining the Toffees, the Nigerian international has featured in just two away games - against and Lincoln City – where he got his debut goal.

However, he will be playing in front of his new club’s home fans for the first time after he was named in Marco Silva’s starting XI for the English top-flight clash with .