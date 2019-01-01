Iwobi confident 'demanding' Everton boss Silva will aid his improvement

The 23-year-old Nigeria international feels the Portuguese tactician will aid his development at Goodison Park

Alex Iwobi believes manager Marco Silva will help him improve with his performances.

The Nigerian midfielder left , where he started his career, to join the Toffees on transfer deadline day for a fee around £40 million, penning a five-year deal with the side.

Iwobi made his long-awaited debut appearance for the Goodison Park outfit in their 2-0 defeat to in Friday’s Premier League game.

The 23-year-old replaced Gylfi Sigurdsson in the 61st minute of the game and could have got a goal in the match had the woodwork not denied him.

The midfielder, who praised Silva’s work ethics, believes his game will develop under the Portuguese tactician as he aims to make a more significant contribution in the final third for the Toffees.

“Before I came on, the manager said he wanted me to try to add some creativity,” Iwobi told Everton TV.

“I felt sharp. And when I struck that ball [that hit the post], I thought it had gone in. It’s my aim to try to get more goals and assists.

“I have been working on that in training with the manager and the players, so hopefully I’ll be able to help my team get more goals.

“The manager demands a lot and he always reminds me in training of what I need to do. He’ll keep on helping me and improving me as a player."

will slug it out with League One side Lincoln City in Wednesday’s League Cup game before taking on Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday.

Iwobi has urged his side to put their defeat against Aston Villa behind them by going all out for victory in the games.

“Lincoln is a big game and it is not going to be easy,” Iwobi continued.

“We need to put the Villa result to bed and kick on again. We want to get a result, go through to the next round and do well in the .

“Then, hopefully, if I get the chance, it is at Goodison. I haven’t played there yet for Everton, so I’m really looking forward to representing the Blues there.”