In-form Sabitra Bhandari gives Gokulam Kerala the edge against solid KRYPSHA

There is nothing to separate between Gokulam Kerala and KRYPHSA who have both been excellent this season...

and Kangchup Road Young Physical and Sports Association (KRYPHSA FC) will go head to head in the final of the 2020 Indian Women's League on Friday.

The game that kicks off at 2 PM IST at the Bangalore Football Stadium will see two brilliant teams face off against each other for the first time this season.

Both teams topped their respective groups with a 100 per cent win record from their five games. They have been running riot against opponents throughout the 2020 IWL and for this season, the finale promises to be a highly entertaining contest.

KRYPHSA took and Kenkre FC in the semi-final and beat them 3-1 to enter the grand finale. Gokulam had a slightly harder fixture on paper as they took on defending champions Sethu FC but in the end, even the Tamil Nadu-based club couldn't stop the juggernaut. The club from Kozhikode thrashed the champions 3-0 and booked their slot in the final in style.

KRYPHSA's strength is a strong Indian line-up, led by star forward Ratanbala Devi. The international has scored nine goals so far and will be the biggest threat to Gokulam Kerala defence that has only conceded two goals in the league so far.

An even better mouthwatering contest should be between Gokulam's attack and KRYPSHA's defence. The former has scored a whopping 31 goals from six matches so far. The Imphal-based club has let in just one goal in 2020 IWL and that was in the semi-final.

Nepalese sensation Sabitra Bhandari will be Gokulam's trump card against the water-tight defence of KRYPSHA. The striker is the league's top scorer this season with 18 goals from six matches, that's a phenomenal scoring rate of three goals per game. She hasn't been without support as the likes of Kamala Devi (7 goals), Karishma and Manish (4 goals each) have contributed to the rampant attack of the Kerala club.

Having lost to Manipur Police in the semi-final after impressing in the group stage last season, Gokulam Kerala has a chance to add another silverware to their trophy cabinet. However, KRYPHSA will be their toughest opponent yet this season based on form.