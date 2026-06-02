How to buy Ivory Coast World Cup 2026 tickets: Dates, ticket prices & more

Demand for Ivory Coast tickets is skyrocketing as fans from Abidjan to New York scramble to witness this golden generation.

After their historic success at the Africa Cup of Nations, the momentum behind this squad is at an all-time high. Les Éléphants are expected to be one of the must-watch teams of the 2026 tournament across the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

GOAL has gathered all the essential information regarding World Cup 2026 ticket prices, sales phases, and the most reliable ways to secure your seat right now.

What is Ivory Coast's World Cup 2026 group schedule?

Date Fixture Venue Tickets June 14, 2026 - 7:00 PM ET Ivory Coast vs Ecuador Hard Rock Stadium (Miami) Tickets June 20, 2026 - 4:00 PM ET Germany vs Ivory Coast Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta) Tickets June 25, 2026 - 4:00 PM ET Curacao vs Ivory Coast MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford) Tickets

How to buy Ivory Coast World Cup 2026 tickets?

As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale, Early Ticket Draw, and the post-draw Random Selection Draw) have officially concluded.

With over 500 million requests processed during those phases, primary availability is now at an all-time low.

Here's what you need to know at a glance:

The Last-Minute Sales Phase is currently live, having launched on April 1. Unlike previous rounds, this is not a lottery. Tickets are being sold on a strictly first-come, first-served basis with immediate confirmation. This represents the final opportunity to purchase official tickets directly from FIFA.

is currently live, having launched on April 1. Unlike previous rounds, this is not a lottery. Tickets are being sold on a strictly first-come, first-served basis with immediate confirmation. This represents the final opportunity to purchase official tickets directly from FIFA. The Official FIFA Resale Marketplace is also open. This platform is now the primary authorized destination for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at regulated prices as the tournament approaches.

is also open. This platform is now the primary authorized destination for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at regulated prices as the tournament approaches. Alternatively, fans may look to secondary marketplaces like StubHub for last-minute tickets. Remember to check the T&Cs of any secondary sites for tickets you're buying.

What to expect from Ivory Coast in the World Cup 2026?

With stars like Franck Kessié controlling the midfield and the pace of Simon Adingra on the wings, they are a nightmare for any defense.

During the qualifying rounds, the team showed incredible resilience. Aside from their technical prowess, the mental strength gained from winning the AFCON on home soil has transformed this squad.

Expectations are higher than ever. Many pundits believe this is the African nation most likely to replicate, or even surpass, Morocco's historic semi-final run in 2022.

With a massive Ivorian diaspora in the United States, every match will feel like a home game for the orange-clad heroes.

Ivory Coast World Cup 2026 tickets: How much do they cost?

FIFA categorizes seats into four price tiers to ensure accessibility for different budgets. Category 4 is exclusively reserved for residents of the host nations, while Categories 1, 2, and 3 are available for international fans. For Ivory Coast matches, you can expect the following estimated price ranges:

Tournament Stage Estimated Price Range (USD) Group Stage (General) $60 - $620 Round of 32 $105 - $750 Round of 16 $170 - $980 Quarter-finals $275 - $1,775 Semi-finals $420 - $3,295 Final $2,030 - $7,875

The cheapest tickets for the group stage typically start at approximately $60 USD for Category 3 seats. Prices on secondary markets like StubHub will vary based on demand and the opponent Ivory Coast is facing.

How to get Ivory Coast World Cup 2026 hospitality tickets

For fans looking for a luxury experience, hospitality packages offer premium seating, gourmet food, and exclusive lounge access. These are perfect for corporate groups or fans who want to watch the game in total comfort.

Single Match: Prices start at $1,400 USD . This includes a ticket to one Ivory Coast match with access to the FIFA Pavilion or Club lounges.

Prices start at . This includes a ticket to one Ivory Coast match with access to the FIFA Pavilion or Club lounges. Follow My Team: This package allows you to follow Ivory Coast through all three group-stage matches. Starting at $6,750 USD , it guarantees you a spot regardless of the city the team plays in.

This package allows you to follow Ivory Coast through all three group-stage matches. Starting at , it guarantees you a spot regardless of the city the team plays in. Private Suites: For the ultimate experience, private suites are available at venues like MetLife Stadium and SoFi Stadium, offering the highest level of privacy and service.

When is the FIFA World Cup 2026?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will take place from June 11 to July 19, 2026.

This historic edition spans 16 host cities across Canada, Mexico, and the United States, marking the first time the tournament has been hosted by three nations simultaneously.

With the expansion to 48 teams, the tournament will feature a record-breaking 104 matches played over 34 days. The scale of the event is unprecedented, offering more opportunities than ever for fans to catch live action across North America.

What are the host cities for the FIFA World Cup 2026?

Canada: Toronto and Vancouver

Toronto and Vancouver Mexico: Guadalajara, Mexico City, and Monterrey

Guadalajara, Mexico City, and Monterrey United States: Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York/New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Seattle

What are the FIFA World Cup 2026 venues?

Ivory Coast fans will travel to some of the most advanced sporting arenas in the world. Here are the venues hosting the action: