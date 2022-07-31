Ivory Coast midfielder Seri strikes late to help Hull City past Bristol City

The 31-year-old scored three minutes into injury time and helped the Tigers open the season with victory

Hull City needed a goal in stoppage time courtesy of Jean Michael Seri to snatch a 2-1 EFL Championship victory against Bristol City on Saturday.

The Tigers found themselves trailing in the season opener when Andreas Weimann put the visiting side ahead in the 30th minute but an improved second half saw new signings Ozan Tufan and Seri secure all three points.

Bristol started the game on a blistering note and they almost took the lead in the 14th minute but Hull keeper Matt Ingram produced a stunning save to deny Matty James from the edge of the box.

Both Seri and Tufan also missed two chances in succession, and they were left to pay for it as Bristol took the lead when Kal Naismith’s free-kick delivery found Zak Vyner, who, in turn, headed the ball across for Weimann to smash home.

Bristol headed into the half-time break enjoying a 1-0 lead and in the second period, Hull continue to attack.

However, they were forced to wait until the 72nd minute when they were awarded a penalty after Ghana international Benjamin Tetteh was fouled inside the box.

Tufan stepped up make it 1-1 before 31 year-old Ivorian international Seri secured the three points three minutes into injury time. Seri, who was lurking at the edge of the penalty area, unleashed a thunderous strike which took a big deflection off Timm Klose to hit the net.

Meanwhile, Nigeria prospect Sheyi Ojo was named man of the match as Cardiff City defeated Norwich City 1-0 courtesy of a goal from Romaine Sawyers.