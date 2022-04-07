Ivory Coast’s Cornet: Burnley don’t want regrets when Premier League season ends

Ivory Coast’s Maxwel Cornet has discussed Burnley's dramatic midweek Premier League victory which gives them a fighting chance to survive in the top-flight.

Cornet was on target as they overcame Everton 3-2 at Turf Moor on Wednesday.

On Sunday, the Clarets will face Norwich City, and the winger-cum-full-back wants the team to carry on with their winning momentum.

"It’s another big game and every game from now until the end of the season will be a big game for us," Cornet told the club’s website. "We don’t want regrets at the end of the season, so we have to do the maximum now.

"It was important [for us] to win [against Everton] because we know that every game until the end of the season will be important. That’s why we need to go into every game to win."

Apart from scoring the winning goal, Cornet provided the assist for the opener, which was scored by Nathan Collins in the 12th minute.

"It’s been a long time [since I’ve scored] and that’s why it was very special for me," he added.

"I want to score in every game and I was unlucky in the last match [Manchester City], so I’m very happy.

"The celebrations [with the fans] were unbelievable. It was a big win, and Turf Moor was just unbelievable."

The 25-year-old also discussed what pushed them to collect the late, slim win against Everton.

"We just kept focusing on the game. We believed in each other, and we knew that we had the capacity to win the game, so we just continued to try [to get back into it]," he concluded.

"We knew how important the victory would be for us."

He also lauded Matej Vydra who provided the assist for his 85th-minute goal.

"He has worked very hard every day in training to come back as quickly as possible so that he can help us out," the Ivorian concluded.

"It was a good example [of why he did that] so I’m very happy for him and very happy for the rest of the team too."