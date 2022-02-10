Ivory Coast captain Gradel scores hat-trick for Sivasspor in Turkish Cup

Ivory Coast captain Max-Alain Gradel scored a hat-trick as Sivasspor see off Bandirmaspor with a 4-2 wwin in the Turkish Cup on Wednesday.

Gradel's brilliance in front of goal ensured Riza Calımbay's team bounced back from Saturday's 5-1 loss to Gaziantep FK in a Super Lig match.

The Ivorian star started the party at the Bandirma 17 Eylul Stadium with his opening goal in the second minute and he later restored Sivasspor's lead just before the half-time after Levent Aycicek equalised for the hosts in the 34th minute.

After the restart, Guinea's Guy Landel drew Bandirmaspor on level terms again with his 56th-minute effort.

Gabon midfielder Aaron Appindangoye put Sivasspor in front in the 79th minute and Gradel sealed the Braves' victory with his third goal of the night in the 84th minute.

The Ivory Coast captain played from start to finish for Sivasspor alongside Guinea's Samba Camara, Ghana's Isaac Cofie and Appindangoye while Nigeria striker Olanrewaju Kayode was replaced on the stroke of full-time.

The victory secured Sivasspor's passage to the quarter-final stage of the Turkish Cup but they will be focused on maintaining Wednesday's result when they play host to Yeni Malatyaspor for a Super Lig fixture on Sunday.

Calimbay's men occupy the 12th spot in the Turkish top-flight table with 31 points after playing 24 games.