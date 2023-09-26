'We are preparing' - Ivan Toney transfer update issued by Brentford boss Thomas Frank amid Chelsea and Arsenal interest

Brentford boss Thomas Frank has issued a transfer update on striker Ivan Toney, who has been linked with Chelsea and Arsenal.

Toney interests Chelsea and Arsenal

Bees boss says club will be prepared

England striker to return in January after ban

WHAT HAPPENED? Frank was responding to speculation linking the 27-year-old with both Chelsea and Arsenal when the transfer market reopens in January. And while the Dane would not be drawn on Toney specifically, he insisted the Bees would be prepared for any eventuality.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to the press ahead of Wednesday night's Carabao Cup tie against Arsenal, Frank was asked about the possibility of Toney departing in the next transfer window. "In January? I don't know. The only thing I'm focusing on is the game tomorrow. Of course you know we are preparing for transfer windows ahead. So we are looking not only at strikers options or full backs. We are fully prepared for any position if something should happen."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Toney's remarkable rise from the lower divisions to the Premier League and England squad was brought to a halt when the striker was found guilty of breaching FA betting regulations and handed an eight-month ban which ends this January. The suspension does not appear to have dissuaded either goal-shy Chelsea or Arsenal from chasing the man who hit 20 Premier League goals last term.

Article continues below

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR TONEY AND BRENTFORD? After serving the first half of a suspension that prohibited any footballing activity, Toney has been able to return to training alongside his team-mates as they prepare from Wednesday night's Carabao Cup tie with Arsenal.