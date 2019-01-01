'It's important he stays as long as he likes' - Liverpool keen to offer Klopp new deal

Reds chairman Tom Werner has revealed his pride at the progress made under the German's stewardship and his desire to keep him at the club long-term

chairman Tom Werner has hinted the club are ready to offer Jurgen Klopp a new contract and is in no doubt that the German is fully committed to the club.

Klopp has been widely praised for the work he has done at Anfield since succeeding Brendan Rodgers in October 2015.

The German guided the club to the final in 2016 and the final last year. This season, the Reds finished second in the Premier League despite losing just one game all season and amassing 97 points. They have also reached the Champions League final for the second successive season, where they take on in Madrid on Saturday.

Werner, who is in Madrid to watch the game along with principal owner John W Henry and Fenway Sports Group president Mike Gordon, has praised Klopp for the impact he has made since joining from .

“It's been a period of constant progress and it's been a real pleasure to watch the continual improvement of the team,” Werner told the Liverpool Echo.

“It's been a wonderful time for the club. I remember when we locked in our position as one of the top four teams qualifying for the Champions League for next season, some people almost took it for granted because our goal really all year was to actually win the league.

“We are extremely proud of what the whole team at LFC have accomplished. When I say 'we', I'm talking about John, Mike and I.

“Our philosophy is rooted in the belief that when there is an atmosphere where people are empowered to work together as a team, great things can happen.

“Obviously, it starts with Jurgen and his outstanding leadership. That's critical to everything that we've achieved this year.

“Everybody is doing an extraordinary job working together and I am very proud of what the organisation has achieved, not simply on the pitch, but off the pitch too.”

Klopp’s current contract expires in 2022, the German having signed a six-year extension to his original deal in July 2016.

Werner is reluctant to discuss contracts ahead of Saturday’s final, but did hint that the club are ready to tie Klopp down for the foreseeable future.

“We don't really want to discuss his situation publicly, especially so close to the final,” he added.

“But I think you know that we think the world of him. We have already extended his contract once.

“All I can say is that it's obviously important that he stays for as long as he likes. We believe that he's committed to Liverpool”