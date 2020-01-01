'It's a good beginning for us' - Tagoe stresses importance of Morocco test for Ghana

The coach has backed her side to make a fine return from the coronavirus hiatus against the Atlas Lionesses next week

women's head coach Mercy Tagoe has outlined the value of the international friendly with as the Black Queens begin preparations for the 2022 Africa Women's Cup of Nations.

The West Africans missed out on the chance to make it back for the first time to the Women's World Cup since 2007 as they crashed out early from the Awcon 2018 group stage on home soil.

Putting the setback behind them, the Black Queens finished second to at the 2020 Turkish Women's Cup in March and are eager to continue their fine build-up to the continental showpiece in 2022.

Ahead of the showdown with the Atlas Lionesses in Accra, the tactician believes the test match will boost her side's readiness for upcoming major competitions.

"Basically, this is about the preparation towards our qualifiers early next year," Tagoe told the Ghana FA website.

"We are gradually coming out of Covid-19 and its good news having such a game in hand. After returning from , there were no football activities and now that the ban has been lifted, we are lucky to get this international friendly and it means a lot to us as a team.

"Fortunately, every player is cooperating very well. Even though we have not been in camp for a long time, as per our little time here, I invited players who are already training after the ban on football was lifted. I think so far so good with the team's output.

"I thank God that our current President Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku and his Executive Council members have the development of women's football at heart, and want to see women’s football at a certain level that, we could rub shoulders with the Europeans and it’s a good beginning for us."

Tagoe will hope to guide her side to victory against the North African champions at the Accra Sports Stadium on November 30.