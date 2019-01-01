'It's every player's dream to represent his country' - Ghana and Genk's Aidoo

The centre-back shares his joy after playing for the Black Stars against Mauritania on Tuesday

defender Joseph Aidoo has expressed excitement about winning his first senior cap for .

The former Allies and Hammarby centre-back was handed his maiden run in the national colours as the Black Stars beat Mauritania 3-1 in an international friendly in Accra on Tuesday.

“You don’t need to be told, I’m very excited to finally get my debut game for the Black Stars and to crown it with a win makes it a bit special," Aidoo told Allies' official website.

‘It is all players’ dream to represent the country and I feel very honoured to get my first cap for the national team.

“This is an indication that hard work pays and I will continue to do my best at club level so I can get more opportunities to represent my country.”

Aidoo's call-up comes on the back of a fine showing in the Belgian topflight and the Uefa .

The 23-year-old has made 28 league appearances involving 27 starts and scored one goal.

Article continues below

Also, he has made two outings - all starts - in the Belgian Cup and six appearances - all starts - in the . He has a goal to his name in the European competition too.

In December, he was listed by Uefa in the Europa League's Breakthrough Team of 2018.

Having captained Ghana at the 2015 Fifa U-20 World Cup in New Zealand, Aidoo will be hoping to force his way into the Black Stars' final squad for the upcoming in in June/July.

