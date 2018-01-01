It's difficult to stop Liverpool star Mo Salah, says Atsu

The Magpies winger claims that the Egyptian is the most difficult player to handle in the Reds setup

Ghana midfielder Christian Atsu has claimed that it is quite difficult to stop Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah during games.

The Magpies suffered a 4-0 thrashing at Anfield on Boxing Day as Liverpool opened a four-point gap at the top of the log.

Salah was on target as he scored from the spot after being brought down in the box and later assisted Fabinho's late goal.