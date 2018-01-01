It's difficult to stop Liverpool star Mo Salah, says Atsu
Getty Images
Ghana midfielder Christian Atsu has claimed that it is quite difficult to stop Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah during games.
The Magpies suffered a 4-0 thrashing at Anfield on Boxing Day as Liverpool opened a four-point gap at the top of the log.
Salah was on target as he scored from the spot after being brought down in the box and later assisted Fabinho's late goal.
"It's difficult to stop him as he's a great player plus very good players around him, " Atsu we quoted as saying by ChronicleLive.
"For him when you have those players around you things become easy. To try to stop him is difficult but you have to make sure you stop all of them and not focus on one player.
"If you look at their results if Salah doesn't score, Mane scores or Firminio or somebody else, " he added.
Atsu has made 12 league appearances this season including five starts, but was an unused substitute against Liverpool.