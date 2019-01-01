It's a bittersweet Malaysia debut for Selangor's Halim
BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL
Selangor midfielder Abdul Halim Saari finally earned his first ever appearance for Malaysia, coming on at the start of the second half of the Harimau Malaya's 1-0 defeat to Singapore.
Malaysia vs Singapore match highlights
Although his introduction helped Malaysia go forward more aggresively, he ultimately could not help the Airmarine Cup hosts avoid defeat to their Causeway rivals.
Speaking to the press after the match, the 24-year old midfielder admitted that his senior international debut was a bittersweet experience.
"I'm excited to earn my first ever [Malaysia] cap, but I need to improve more in order to get regular appearances.
"Having played under Tan Cheng Hoe at Kedah (Malaysia head coach) may have helped me get noticed, as well as having featured regularly for Selangor this season. I'm a little disappointed at the defeat, but we'll bounce back," remarked Halim.
Malaysia will next play Afghanistan in the third-place decider match on Saturday, March 23.
