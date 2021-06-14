'It's a privilege' - Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian delighted after signing new two-year deal

The 34-year-old Spaniard will remain at Anfield as backup to first-choice Alisson Becker after agreeing fresh terms with the Reds

Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian is staying at Anfield after signing a new two-year contract.

The Spaniard’s current Reds deal had been due to expire at the end of this month, but the 34-year-old will now remain for at least another season after agreeing fresh terms.

Adrian, who joined from West Ham in August 2019, will again compete with Republic of Ireland international Caoimhin Kelleher for the role of deputy to Alisson Becker, Liverpool’s first-choice keeper.

What’s been said?

Speaking to Liverpool’s official website after signing his new deal, Adrian said: “I’m delighted, I’m very happy to stay in the club.

“Firstly, because it’s a reward from the club for the hard work that I’ve been doing since I signed two years ago. I really appreciate that confidence from the club, from the manager and from everyone involved in that situation.

“And secondly, and above all of that, it’s a pleasure to stay in Liverpool – it’s such a big club. But being as well a family club, it’s very special for any player to stay here. I am privileged.”

He added: “I try to help the team in every moment. To try to enjoy and give my experience in every second, to the player who plays in that moment or when I play, to try to be together at the same time.

“As Jurgen [Klopp] said, I’m a team player – I try to support, to give that confidence to those players, to try to give that confidence in the dressing room, in the training ground every day. To push each other.

“Because when you are giving your best, the other one is giving their best for sure and you’re pushing each other. At the end, it’s good for the club, for the group, for the manager as well to take the right decision in the moment for the game.

“I’m happy to do that job and also to try to have my opportunity as well and give the best when I have the chance.”

How has Adrian done at Liverpool?

Signed on a free transfer at the start of the 2019-20 campaign, the former West Ham man played a big role in Liverpool’s run to the Premier League title.

With Alisson sidelined due to a calf injury, Adrian played in the Reds’ opening eight league matches, their first two Champions League group matches and played a starring role as they beat Chelsea to win the UEFA Super Cup in Istanbul.

He finished his first season having featured 18 times in all competitions, although the last of those was a disappointing defeat to Atletico Madrid in which he was at fault for at least one of the Spaniards’ goals.

Last season, Adrian managed six appearances in total, with Kelleher preferred when Alisson suffered a hamstring injury in November. Adrian did, however, return for the trip to Sheffield United in February, keeping a clean sheet in a 2-0 victory.

