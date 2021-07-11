Italy hero Donnarumma named Euro 2020 Player of the Tournament

The goalkeeper made two shootout saves to lead the Azzurri to glory in the final against England at Wembley

Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has been named Euro 2020's Most Outstanding Player after guiding the Azzurri to glory at Wembley Stadium.

Donnarumma, who officially became the first goalkeeper to earn the honour, made two saves in the penalty shootout in Italy's triumph over England, locking up the victory after a 1-1 draw through 120 minutes.

In total, the keeper conceded just four goals throughout the entire tournament, never letting in more than one in any game as the Azzurri triumphed just four years after World Cup qualification heartbreak.

Donnarumma and Italy's run to the title

Donnarumma and Italy emerged from a group that included Turkey, Switzerland and Wales by scoring seven goals while conceding none.

They took down Austria and Belgium to open the knockout stages on identical 2-1 scorelines, setting up a heavyweight clash with Spain in the semi-finals.

Following a 1-1 draw through 120 minutes, Italy sealed a 4-2 shootout win to move onto the final, where they triumphed 3-2 in another shootout to take down England.

What's next for Donnarumma?

Donnarumma has been in the spotlight since 2015, when he made his debut for AC Milan before his 17th birthday.

He's gone on to make 251 appearances for the Serie A giants, earning his first 32 caps for Italy along the way.

Article continues below

The 22-year-old goalkeeper is currently a free agent, though, having seen his contract with Milan expire.

Donnarumma is now widely expected to join Paris Saint-Germain, following the likes of Sergio Ramos, Achraf Hakimi and Gini Wijnaldum to the French capital this summer.

Further reading