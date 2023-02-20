Italy asks for ex-Man City & Real Madrid player Robinho to serve prison sentence for rape in Brazil

Italian prosecutors have requested that former Manchester City and Real Madrid player Robinho serve a prison sentence for rape in Brazil.

Italy’s justice ministry issued an international arrest warrant for the ex-Brazil international last week, after a top court in the country confirmed his conviction for rape in January.

A Milan court found Robinho and five other Brazilians guilty of rape in 2017, with that ruling upheld by an appeals court in 2020 and by Italy’s supreme court at the start of 2023.

Robinho is facing up to a nine-year prison sentence, which those in Italy want him to serve in his homeland.

A statement from the Brazilian ministry has confirmed receipt of such a request, without naming the one-time AC Milan forward as the subject of the case.

The request will be analysed by the justice ministry’s department of asset repatriation and international legal cooperation before a decision is taken on the next step.

Robinho lives in Brazil and the South American country does not extradite its nationals – meaning that he would only be arrested if he were to travel abroad.

Italian authorities are pushing for justice to be carried out outside of their geographical boundaries, but Robinho has always denied all of the charges against him.