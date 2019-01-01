'It would hurt' - Alena hoping Neymar doesn't betray Barca by moving to Real Madrid

The PSG star has been linked with a shock move to the Santiago Bernabeu, which a former team-mate admits would be tough to see

midfielder Carles Alena admits it would hurt to see Neymar join fierce rivals , amidst reports Zinedine Zidane's side are looking to sign the star.

Goal recently revealed that Los Blancos are preparing to make a bid in the region of €100 million for Neymar and could even send Luka Modric to Paris as part of a deal.

While no official bid has been made, PSG director Leonardo confirmed talks over a potential transfer of their Brazilian attacker are advancing as Neymar looks to secure a move away from the champions.

Exactly where the former Barcelona star ends up remains to be seen with current Blaugrana midfielder Alena conceding it would be difficult to see Neymar move to Madrid.

"It would hurt if Neymar went to our eternal rival, especially after playing [for Barcelona]," Alena told reporters on Saturday after Barca defeated Napoli 4-0 in the inaugural - Cup.

"We hope that he comes back. He's a spectacular player, one of the best in the world.

"If he comes back it would be an amazing signing, it would be an incredible way to close the transfer window. He would make us all better."

Alena isn't the only Barca player hoping to see Neymar return to Camp Nou this season with Gerard Pique also recently declaring he'd be delighted to see the Brazilian back.

The veteran defender however stressed that the current PSG player must seize some iniative to make a possible transfer happen.

"I think Neymar's a great player that knows the dressing room, the city and the club," Pique said.

"There are people that weren't happy with how he left, but there are a lot of people who were very happy with his performances.

"If the opportunity comes up, you know the relationship I have with him. I would be delighted if he came back, but he's a PSG player. A personal opinion doesn't change anything.

"It has to be Neymar who speaks out. Of course we speak with him, but it's not right to reveal private conversations. If he wants to speak out or give his opinion, he has to come out and say it."

Barcelona kick off their latest La Liga season on Friday against Athletic Bilbao and appear likely be missing Lionel Messi for the occasion.