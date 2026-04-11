It won’t be El-Rakraki: a Moroccan coach is being considered to replace Renard as Saudi Arabia’s national team manager

Despite the apparent stability within the Saudi national team under French manager Hervé Renard, signs of a new era are beginning to emerge, with growing speculation about a potential managerial change ahead of the upcoming World Cup.

Among the candidates, the name of a Moroccan coach stands out, suggesting a potential change of direction that reflects the Green Falcons’ rising ambitions on the global stage.

Sports pundit and former Saudi Arabian Football Federation Referees’ Committee head Nabil Nakshbandi stated: “There are several options currently on the table for the Saudi national team, but I am inclined towards appointing the Moroccan Hussein Ammouta.”

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He added: “Ammouta has excellent experience in coaching national teams; he performed brilliantly with the Jordanian national team, and I hope he takes charge of the Green Falcons.”

If, however, the federation prefers a coach without previous international experience, he added, Brazilian Brikles Chamosca—currently technical director at Al-Taawoun—should be considered.

Media personality Emad Al-Salmi also backed Ammouta during his appearance on “Action with Walid”, urging his appointment as national team coach.

He stressed that appointing a coach of Ammouta’s calibre—or that of his compatriot Walid Regragui—would instil tactical discipline and raise the players’ fighting spirit, qualities the team will need in the run-up to the World Cup.

He stressed that the Moroccan coaching school has recently proved its worth at both continental and international levels, making it an ideal fit to guide the Green Falcons toward success in upcoming competitions.

Ammouta is not the only Moroccan candidate; Walid Regragui, the former Atlas Lions coach, was also previously linked with the post.