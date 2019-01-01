'It will not be Miami' - Griezmann says he knows where he will play next season

The forward has admitted that he knows his next destination as he prepares to leave Atletico Madrid for a new challenge

Antoine Griezmann said he knows where he will be playing next season amid links to champions .

Griezmann will leave after five years and the French World Cup winner is reportedly destined for Barca.

While Griezmann, Atletico and Barcelona have remained tight-lipped, the 28-year-old star forward seems to have his mind made up.

"I know where I'll be playing next season," Griezmann, who has also been linked to and told Telematin .

Griezmann – on international duty with – joined Atletico from Spanish side in 2014.

Since arriving, Griezmann has won the , UEFA Super Cup and Supercopa de Espana in Madrid.

Griezmann scored 15 La Liga goals as Atletico finished second behind Barca in 2018-19, while he netted 21 in all competitions.

He announced his decision to leave the club earlier in the summer despite having signed a contract extension just last year.





— Antoine Griezmann (@AntoGriezmann) June 4, 2019

Despite the constant links to the Spanish champions, some doubts have been raised.

Atletico president Enrique Cerezo​ said on Friday that Barcelona had not made contact with him over a move.

"I don't know where he's going, he didn't say," he told Onda Cero . "I don't have the slightest idea where he will go. I don't think anyone knows."

But it appears the Atleti boss was wrong in some way, as at least one person, Griezmann himself, believes he knows where he'll be.

And while Griezmann, who took part for France on Saturday as they lost in shocking fashion to , falling 2-0 without registering a shot on goal for the first time in a decade, he did rule out one team he has been linked to.

"I can only say that it will not be Miami," he said.

The forward is among a host of big names that have been linked to David Beckham's Miami franchise, which will start play in 2020.