‘It was a proper man’s performance’ – Rangers’ McAllister heaps praise on Balogun after Celtic win

The 33-year-old Super Eagle was named man of the match after his defensive display helped the Gers to their derby win on Sunday

Rangers assistant manager Gary McAllister has praised the performance of defender Leon Balogun after they secured a 1-0 win against rivals Celtic in the Old Firm Derby at Ibrox Stadium on Sunday.

With Rangers missing a number of players owing to Covid-19 protocols, the 33-year-old Nigeria defender was moved from his regular centre-back position to right-back as back-up for Nathan Patterson, who was isolating, and the player did not disappoint.

Balogun was particularly impressive as he shut out the new Celtic signing Kyogo Furuhashi and helped his team to pick maximum points courtesy of Filip Helander’s powerful header in the 66th minute giving the champions a memorable victory in front of their 49,402 fans.

McAllister was impressed by the Super Eagle, who was named man of the match for his outstanding performances and especially in the way he dealt with the threat from Furuhashi.

“You would have to say Leon was obviously signed here as a centre-back but he's very much in our thoughts as a third-choice right-back,” McAllister told the club’s official website after the game.

“I thought today [Saturday] he handled it and he showed defensively that he is very capable of playing there against a difficult opponent - it was a proper man's performance.

“I know it is something Graeme Souness uses a lot, but that was a proper man's performance."

During the game, Balogun was given a nickname by Rangers fans, who labeled him ‘Leon Ballon d'Or’.

Speaking afterward, Balogun laughed off the nickname suggestion and said it is something he has never heard before.

“That’s a new one,” Balogun told the media as quoted by Scottish Sun. “I think after we scored and I realised the noise just wouldn’t stop, I got goosebumps running into my half.

“It’s amazing for me personally; I love that [nickname] though. I’ve had Cafu before and Lucio before, but that one is a nice one.

“For me, it was a first time to meet the supporters during an Old Firm, and I would say it feels like I’m addicted.”

Another Nigerian Joe Aribo was also in action for the entire 90 minutes as Rangers ended Celtic’s unbeaten start to the season.