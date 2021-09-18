‘It was a great result’ – Orlando Pirates’ Ncikazi on comeback win against Chippa United

The Buccaneers co-coach reveals his happiness at grinding out a comeback win against the Chilli Boys at Nelson Mandela Bay

Orlando Pirates co-coach Mandla Ncikazi has revealed the team needed a performance like the one they put up in their 3-1 win against Chippa United in the PSL on Saturday.

The Buccaneers were forced to come from a goal down at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium courtesy of goals from Tshegofatso Mabasa in the 29th minute, Abel Mabaso in the 58th minute, and Goodman Mosele in the 78th minute to silence the home team, who had taken the lead through Phakamani Mahlambi in the 12th minute.

Buoyed by their first victory of the season – 1-0 against Moroka Swallows on September 11 - the Buccaneers sought to build on the result and they were the better side especially in the second half when they put the Chilli Boys to the sword.

Ncikazi has said that he was not satisfied with the overall display from his team, but they are happy to have picked up another three points.

Ncikazi's not fully satisfied

“I wish we could have started better, but I am grateful we got the result and I am also grateful for the hard work the team went through,” Ncikazi told the media after the game.

“I am also happy with the commitment of the team, teamwork and if we can get a result with such a performance I can imagine if we play better than these, then the signs are positive.

“It was a great result, Pirates needed that but we still have a lot of work to do, this is not the performance that we expect from a team like Pirates a bit of dominance on the ball and a bit of composure on the ball and I thought we did not do that part well.

“But for scoring, which has been our deficiency, I am just happy we scored three goals today [Saturday] coming from a goal down that we conceded very early, there is growth in the team, it is very minimal in the eyes of other people but in our eyes there is growth and I am just proud of that.

“The match is a matter of training and what I saw today, the fighting spirit, I saw it in training and if the team is united, and if the team is prepared to work hard every day, then we can do well, today, we were worked for our luck and I think luck was on our side.”

The fitness of Mabasa

On whether goalscorer Mabasa will play in the next game, Ncikazi said: “It is important because teams that win the championship and win matches they have got a consistent line-up and if it is possible we don’t have injuries then we will have to keep the same team.

“And without jumping the gun, I think he should start the next match without disclosing much, we want to be consistent but sometimes injuries force us into situations that we don’t want to be in.

“Pirates have been very unlucky lately with a lot of injuries but I am happy for Mabasa, I am happy for him to play two games and score two goals and more is to come.”

The win pushed Pirates to second position on the table with eight points, the same as leaders Stellenbosch FC and they will next face champions Mamelodi Sundowns at Orlando Stadium on September 25.