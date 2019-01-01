'It was a great challenge and experience without a happy end' - Lichtsteiner confirms Arsenal departure

The Swiss defender has posted an emotional goodbye on social media as he leaves north London after just one season

Stephan Lichtsteiner has confirmed he is leaving after just one season at Emirates Stadium.

The 35-year-old joined the Gunners on a free transfer from last summer and went on to make 23 appearances in all competitions.

The former and defender was mainly used as a back-up, with the majority of his starts coming in the and domestic cup competitions.

An injury to Hector Bellerin in January presented Lichtsteiner with a first-team opportunity but he ended the campaign behind Shkodran Mustafi and Ainsley Maitland-Niles in the pecking order, starting just two of the Gunners' final 18 games.

He was an unused substitute in the club's final match of the campaign, a 4-1 thrashing by in the Europa League final that not only ended their hopes of silverware but also of football next season after a fifth-placed finish in the Premier League.

In a message posted on Instagram the international thanked the fans, his teammates and club staff while expressing his disappointment at their Europa League final defeat.

"Dear Gunners, we were close to add an important chapter to this amazing club’s history. But to be close is unfortunately not good enough. This is hard to accept," said Lichtsteiner on Instagram.

"I’m very disappointed. It was our objective to bring Arsenal back on the highest international level and to win trophies. Both belong to this great club. ‘I wish my teammates, my coach and his staff, all hard-working employees and all Gunner fans simply the best!"

Article continues below

"I’m confident our team can complete our mission next season! I loved to be a part of this club. ‘It was a great challenge and experience without a happy end, unfortunately. Thank you very much for your overwhelming support! It was much appreciated!"

More to follow.