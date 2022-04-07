'It's time!' - Watch USMNT star Reyna conduct first interview in German
Dan Bernstein
Getty Images
United States men's national team and Borussia Dortmund phenom Gio Reyna has conducted his first interview entirely in German, saying it was time for him to take that step.
He's spent the past three seasons in Germany trying to pick up the new language while also developing his football skills.
Reyna is now confident enough in German to speak publicly, and it seems likely he's ready to address reporters more frequently in his acquired language.
