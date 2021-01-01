‘It is time for Olunga to make money’ – Oliech urges Kenya striker to sign Qatar deal

The towering striker is urged to consider the deal from Qatar with 'the Menace' saying it will help him to make money while young

Former Harambee Stars striker Dennis Oliech has urged Michael Olunga to move with speed and sign a deal with Qatari champions Al Duhail SC.

The towering Kenyan star has reportedly attracted the attention of Al Duhail with reports indicating they have already started negotiations with Olunga’s current club Kashiwa Reysol over his services.

Last week it was reported in that Kashiwa Reysol have already accepted a transfer fee of 7million Euros (approximately Ksh890million) from the Qatari club.

More teams

It is the reason, Oliech, who played in with Al Arabi before moving to , has now told Olunga to take up the deal because it will help him to make good money from football before he retires.

“I haven’t talked to him [Olunga] but heard he has another good offer from ,” Oliech said as quoted by Nation Sports. “I encourage him to pick up these offers because he is [almost] 27 and not 22.

“He has about four or five years remaining at the top level. It is time for him to make good money.”

However, Oliech who retired from active football after playing for Kenyan champions in 2019, has however, warned Olunga to prepare for a tough life in the Gulf.

“He will have to get a strong agent and negotiate a good contract,” Oliech continued. “When I was there, most club owners would delay the salary of a player when his performance dipped, there wasn’t much world-class management.

“It is also very hot over there and he will have to adapt fast.”

In an interview a week ago, a source close to Olunga told Goal a move to Qatar could be in the offing but refused to divulge more details.

“What I know, Olunga’s club Reysol and Al-Duhail have been in talks for a possible move for the player but I don’t want to give out details or how far they have reached in the negotiations,” the source told Goal.

Article continues below

The former Gor Mahia striker recently clinched the Golden Boot in the Japanese J-1 League after notching 28 goals from 32 matches while in the 2019 season, he finished the season with 27 league goals as Reysol finished the J2 season as champions, winning promotion to the first division.

Al-Duhail formerly Lekhwiya SC, is a Qatari sports club that plays in the Qatar Stars League. The club is based in the Duhail district in the city of Doha and plays its home games at Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium and is the first team in Qatari football to win the first division title on its debut season.

They are currently sitting second on the 12-team table with 27 points from 13 matches, eight fewer than table-toppers Al Sadd, who are on 35 points.