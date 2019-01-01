'It is the worst' - Pogba opens up on injury woes at Man Utd and offers recovery update

After watching the Red Devils suffer another setback at Bournemouth, the Frenchman has revealed how difficult he is finding life away from the pitch

Paul Pogba has admitted it's "not easy" for him to see struggling in his absence, with a frustrating spell on the sidelines set to run through to December.

The World Cup winner has been out of action with an ankle injury since United's 1-1 draw against Arsenal at Old Trafford on September 30, missing seven matches across all competitions.

The Red Devils have endured a nightmare start to the 2019-20 campaign, but a three-match winning run after the international break helped ease some pressure on under-fire boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Norwegian claimed a credible 1-1 draw at home to on October 20 marked a turning point for his side, with a change in formation key to subsequent victories over Partizan Belgrade, Norwich and .

However, a 1-0 defeat at Bournemouth on Saturday saw United drop down to 10th in the Premier League table, with Joshua King's winner halting Solskjaer's recent progress.

Pogba, who is not expected to return to action until next month, opened up on his frustrations when asked how it felt to watch his team-mates suffer another loss without him.

"It is the worst," the 26-year-old told RMC Sport.

"After, it is not easy to see my team-mates go to training or on the field.

"You train inside, you want to return to help your team but when you are injured it is not easy [psychologically]. The most important thing is to heal properly."

Pogba also offered an update on his rehabilitation, confessing he will still be required to wear a cast for over a week.

"I will still be under plaster for 10 days," he added. "After, I still have two weeks of rehabilitation."

Partizan Belgrade are due to arrive at Old Trafford for United's next fixture on Thursday, before Solskjaer's side host in a must-win Premier League clash three days later.

A tough trip to and another European outing against Astana will complete United's December schedule, with little room for error remaining heading into a busy Christmas period.