'It is hard for Rashford' - Ince feels for Man United wonderkid

On the wing, or down the middle? Ince believes his former employers must find a regular starting position for their young England international

Former Manchester United star Paul Ince sympathises with Marcus Rashford's frustration at Old Trafford, while calling on his old club to find the youngster's best position.

Rashford has been with United since he was seven, and made his first-team debut in 2015 at the tender age of 18.

Despite his obvious talents, however, he is yet to find a stable place in Jose Mourinho's starting line-up, as he has been shifted constantly between the first XI and the substitute's bench.

The 21-year-old has seen game time both out wide and through the middle, and Ince believes that positional uncertainty is harming his development.

"I think it is hard for Rashford. A lot of people are asking questions, should he stay there? Will he get enough game time? He still has a lot of time to grow at United, but he needs to ascertain what his position is," the ex-Red Devils stated to

"Is he going to be a right winger or up front? Mourinho likes his big [Romelu] Lukaku up there.

"He played Bournemouth away and they had Sanchez, Rashford and Martial up front. I liked that. It was dynamic but they all add different things to the game. It was pacey.

"Even though they shouldn’t have won the game. I liked that front three. It reminded me of Liverpool or City. All smaller players who are technically good. I could see that being the way going forward.

"That’s the way most teams are going. Dynamic, quick, technical players. I don’t think you could find an outfield player who is world class in that team and that’s despite spending £300 million."

Premier League results continue to against United, with Sunday's 3-1 reverse at the hands of Liverpool their fifth defeat in 17 games.

That form has seen them drop down to sixth, 19 points behind Jurgen Klopp's table-toppers.

Mourinho's men, however, are still active in the Champions League; and while Paris Saint-Germain will pose a formidable last-16 challenge, Ince believes that they can take heart from victory over Juventus and still fight for the crown.

"On their day, United can still beat anyone. In one performance they can beat anyone. Look at that result in Turin," he added.

