'It is completely money driven' - Africans question creation of European Super League

Super League split
Top teams from the Premier League, Serie A and La Liga have formed a breakaway league of their own

Football enthusiasts have taken to social media to question the creation of the European Super League by the top clubs in England, Italy and Spain.

The idea of the European Super League first broke out in 2018, but Fifa responded with threats to sanction any player or club involved in the breakaway competition.

However, rumours about the new competition gained momentum on Sunday after Uefa, Premier League, Serie A, European Club Association and other football governing bodies issued statements to condemn the creation.

Late on Sunday night, Liverpool confirmed they have joined the competition alongside AC Milan, Arsenal, Atletico Madrid, Chelsea, Barcelona, Inter Milan, Juventus, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur

In reacting to the news, fans in Africa stated the Super League will undermine the competitiveness of the Champions League while some see it as a way of seeing their club compete with the best teams in the world.

