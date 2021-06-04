The 17-year-old is among five players to have touched base in the Black Stars camp in Cape Coast

Liverpool-linked attacker Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has joined Ghana's camp ahead of their upcoming international friendly matches against Morocco and Cote d'Ivoire.

The 17-year-old uncapped forward, who plays for Ghanaian second tier side Steadfast, has linked up with the Black Stars at their camp base in Cape Coast, shortly after touching down from Europe where an attempted transfer to Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen fell through amid links to Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund.

It is his second time of joining the senior Ghana squad having received a call-up for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe in March.

Crystal Palace striker Jordan Ayew, Strasbourg defender Alexander Djiku, Saudi Arabia-based winger Samuel Owusu and Chelsea left-back Abdul Rahman Baba have also joined camp, taking the number of players to 23.

"Jordan Ayew is one of the latest arrivals in the camp of the Black Stars in Cape Coast ahead of next week’s International friendly matches against Morocco and Ivory Coast," the Ghana Football Association announced on their official website on Friday.

"The Crystal Palace forward trained with the rest of the squad at the Cape Coast stadium on Friday, June 4.

"Also joining the camp are defender Alexander Djiku and winger Samuel Owusu, left-back Baba Abdul Rahman and youngster Abdul Fatawu Issahaku.

"The quintet brings to 23 – the number of players currently in the camp of the Black Stars."

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey, captain Andre Ayew and Ajax, Liverpool and Manchester United-linked winger Kamaldeen Sulemana, all part of Akonnor’s expected squad, are yet to join camp.

“Coach C.K Akonnor’s side continued preparation at the Cape Coast Stadium for the two games scheduled for Tuesday, June 8 and Saturday June 12 respectively," the GFA publication added.

“The Black Stars will play the Atlas Lions of Morocco in Rabat on June 8 before hosting the Elephants of Ivory Coast in Cape Coast on Saturday, June 12, 2021.

“The team has been training at Cape Coast stadium ahead of the two matches.

Article continues below

“Meanwhile Rashid Awako (Medeama SC), Ismail Ganiyu (Asante Kotoko) and Gladson Awako (Great Olympics) have been released to join their clubs for this weekend’s Ghana Premier League games.”

The upcoming games are part of Ghana’s preparations for commencement of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers in September, where they play Ethiopia and South Africa.