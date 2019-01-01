Ismaily defender Baher El Mohamady says they did not deserve Caf Champions League exit

Ismaily will be out to salvage some consolation when they travel to Club Africain for their final Group C game next weekend

Ismaily defender Baher El Mohamady feels they did not deserve an early exit from the Caf after they officially reeled out of the tournament following a 1-1 draw with at home on Saturday.

The Egyptian side entered the day's contest with a slim chance of surviving the group campaign.

Mohamady feels they gave their best against the Congolese visitors but succumbed to an unforgiving exit from the tournament in which they are winless in five games with just two points.

“The start (against TP Mazembe) was very difficult like many games in which we dominate but fail to take advantage of that,” Mohamady told the Ismaily website.

“We did not deserve to get out of the Champions League this way, which was too harsh for us. We will now play against Club Africain and we will try to give them a strong challenge, but the result is not in our hands.”

Club Africain could give Ismaily a tough match as the Tunisians still have a good chance of reaching the quarterfinals.

Ismaily could also feel hard done by the fact that they were once ejected from the Champions League, before being readmitted and played catch-up games that led to three matches inside three straight weekends.