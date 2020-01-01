Ismaila Soro scores first Celtic goal against Dundee United

The 22-year-old’s first-half strike against the Terrors saw him break his duck for Neil Lennon’s men on Wednesday evening

Ismaila Soro scored his first goal for in Wednesday’s 3-0 defeat of United in a Scottish Premiership encounter.

Since joining the Bhoys on a four-and-a-half-year deal from Israeli Premier League side Bnei Yehuda on January 27, 2020, the Ivorian midfielder has failed to find the net, although his first season was marred by the outbreak of Covid-19.

Against the Terrors, however, he ended his wait as Neil Lennon’s team strolled past the visitors at the Celtic Park.

More teams

With both teams playing fluid football in the opening stages, Soro gave the Hoops a 23rd minute lead courtesy of a sublime 30-yard strike after collecting a pass from Callum McGregor – with the effort sailing past goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist.

22' - Soro produces a wonderful finish from distance to open his #CelticFC account! The Hoops lead! 🟢



🍀1⃣-0⃣🟠#CELDUFC https://t.co/jnOGlLIKGa pic.twitter.com/Al7B86eUGB — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) December 30, 2020

Five minutes before the half-time break, he turned provider for David Turnbull as the hosts took a two-goal advantage into the locker room. Soro played the youth international from 30 yards from goal, moved towards the inside-right then sent a low effort past Siegrist.

15 minutes from full-time, Odsonne Edouard sealed the triumph after profiting from an assist from Leigh Griffiths. Edouard snuck in behind the Dundee’s backline and lofted a deft lob over the goalie.

After an impressive shift, the African was replaced in the 80th minute by captain Scott Brown.

For Micky Mellon's team, 's Jeando Fuchs was an unused substitute.

Thanks to this result, the quadruple treble kings extended their winning streak to six from six across all tournaments. They are second in the log having accrued 43 points from 18 outings - 16 short of leaders who have played three games more.

Article continues below

Born in Yakasse-Me, Cote d’Ivoire, Soro began his career at local side Moossou before heading to Moldova’s Saxan. After impressing in the 2016-17 campaign, he was snapped up by Belarusian side Gomel before moving to Israel seven months later.

In the 2018-19 season, he played a prominent role as the Bloomfield Stadium giants defeated Maccabi Netanya on penalties at Haifa's Sammy Ofer Stadium to emerge as champions of the Israel State Cup.

He will be aiming to add to his goal tally when Celtic visit Leon Balogun and Joe Aribo’s Rangers on January 2, 2021.