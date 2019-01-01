Ismaila Sarr makes Premier League debut in Watford loss to West Ham United
Ismaila Sarr made his long-awaited debut for Watford in their 3-1 loss to West Ham United in a Premier League game on Saturday.
The 21-year-old forward, who joined the Hornets in the summer from Ligue 1 side Rennes, made his first appearance, against the Hammers as a second-half substitute.
The Senegal international replaced Gerard Deulofeu in the 77th minute of the encounter but could not rescue his side from the loss with Mark Noble’s effort and Sebastian Haller’s brace rendering Andre Gray’s strike a consolation.
A double switch and it's two home debuts!— Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) August 24, 2019
⬅️ Hughes & Deulofeu
➡️ Sarr & Welbeck
⏱️ 74’
⚽ 1-3#WATWHU
The defeat saw the Hornets drop to the bottom of the table having failed to secure points in their opening three games.
Sarr will hope to start when Watford take on Coventry City in a League Cup tie on Tuesday.