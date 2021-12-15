Major League Soccer outfit Los Angeles FC have announced the signing of Ismael Tajouri-Shradi.

The 27-year-old Libya international joined LAFC from Charlotte FC in exchange for $400,000 in general allocation money in 2022.

Prior to the move, the African star had been selected by Charlotte FC as part of the 2021 Expansion Draft after four seasons at New York City FC.

“LAFC announced today that the club has acquired forward Ismael Tajouri-Shradi from Charlotte FC in exchange for $400,000 in General Allocation Money in 2022,” a statement from Los Angeles FC website read.

“In addition, Charlotte FC selected LAFC defender Tristan Blackman with the fourth pick in the MLS Expansion Draft.

“Tajouri-Shradi, 27, was chosen by Charlotte with the fifth pick of the Expansion Draft from NYCFC before being sent to Los Angeles. The Libyan international won the MLS Cup on Sunday with New York, entering as a substitute in the 80th minute in the final.”

Reacting to his move LAFC co-president and general manager John Thorrington stated that Tajour-Shradi is a good fit for the club as he would bring ‘great pedigree’.

“Ismael is an explosive attacking player who is a proven winner in MLS and is a good fit to how we look to play,” he told the club website.



“We know from experience he is difficult to defend and brings great pedigree to our club.”

Tajouri-Shradi – who once represented Austria Wien and Rheindorf Altach - made 84 regular-season appearances for NYCFC, including 49 starts and tallying 4,385 minutes.

He had 11 goals in his debut MLS season for New York in 2018. Overall, he boasts 26 regular-season goals and as well as five assists.

With this move, he becomes the fifth African on the Western Conference side's books. Others include Mohamed Traore (Senegal), Mamadou Fall (Senegal), Latif Blessing (Ghana), and Kwadwo Opoku (Ghana).

After representing Libya at the U20 level, he was promoted to the senior national team in 2018 – making his debut in a 0–0 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualification tie with South Africa on 8 September.

He boasts four appearances for the Mediterranean Knights, albeit, he will not be participating at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations as the North Africans failed to qualify.