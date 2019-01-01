Islam Slimani: Algeria star equals Emmanuel Riviere's six-year AS Monaco record

The 31-year-old becomes the second Red and Whites player to get at least three goals in his first two French top-flight games in over 50 seasons

Islam Slimani’s brace against in AS ’s 2-2 draw on Sunday means he became the second Red and Whites player to score at least three goals in his first two French top-flight games.

The Algerian, who is on a season-long loan from , found the target on his debut against and continued his fine form for Leonardo Jardim’s team with two first-half goals at the weekend.

This means the 31-year-old has now scored three goals in his first two appearances, to take his place in the Monaco history books alongside former youth international Emmanuel Riviere.

3 - Islam Slimani is only the 2nd player to score 3+ goals in his first 2 games with Monaco in Ligue 1 over the last 50 seasons after Emmanuel Rivière in August 2013 (4). Fox. @AS_Monaco_EN pic.twitter.com/BIW4EnGLhh — OptaJean (@OptaJean) September 1, 2019

He was on parade from start to finish as the Red and Whites continued their unbeaten start to the season – albeit languishing in relegation waters with two points from as many matches.

Monaco welcome Olympique to the Stade Louis II on September 15 for their next league fixture after the international break.

After failed loan expeditions at and , the 2019 winner would be hoping to silence his critics by getting more goals for the Stade Louis II outfit.

Slimani had previously played for JSM Cheraga, CR Belouizdad and CP.