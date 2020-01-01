ISL: Shubham Sarangi set to sign a three-year contract extension with Odisha FC

The versatile young player is all set to sign a fresh contract with Odisha FC which will keep him at the club until 2023...

Shubham Sarangi is all set to sign a new three-year contract extension with (ISL) side Odisha FC, Goal can confirm.

The 19-year-old versatile player was an integral part of Josep Gombau's side last season appearing in 17 matches for the new ISL side franchise. He made 97 clearances and 28 interceptios and provided 1 assist playing as a right-back.

Sarangi, who was originally a striker before being used as an attacking midfielder, was converted into a full-back by Spanish coach Gombau in the 2018-19 ISL season. The youngster had appeared in nine matches that season for and booked his place in the Spaniard's side.

Sarangi was part of the youth teams before being roped in by Delhi Dynamos in 2017. The club had then sent him to the Aspire Academy in to further train.

Sarangi signing a fresh long-term contract is good news for both the player and the club who have successfully managed to hold on to one of their brightest prospect.

Odisha have already parted ways with Gombau after two seasons. The club are currently on a signing spree as they have already signed duo Isak Vanlalruatfela and Paul Ramfangzauva and Thoiba Singh From Punjab FC. They have also renewed the contract of defender Mohammad Sajit Dhot who, on Monday, signed a two-year extension.