ISL play-offs qualification scenarios - ATK Mohun Bagan qualify as Hyderabad drop points

ATK Mohun Bagan become the second team to book a play-offs berth after Hyderabad's draw against East Bengal...

Kerala Blasters dropped points against bottom-placed Odisha in their 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) fixture on Thursday.

While it is still mathematically possible for the Yellow Army to get to the playoffs, the draw has significantly complicated their route.

With the race to the top-four heating up at the business end of the season, we take a look at the scenarios of all the nine teams who can still make it to the playoffs this season.

ATK Mohun Bagan (M-16, P-33)

With Hyderabad dropping points against East Bengal, ATK Mohun Bagan's play-offs berth gets confirmed as only one out of Hyderabad and FC Goa can reach the 33-point mark.

In case Hyderabad FC, NorthEast United and FC Goa remain tied on points at the end of the league stage, the points accumulated in the matches between the three teams will be considered to determine the qualifier or qualifiers.

Hyderabad FC (M-16, P-23)

Hyderabad's last three fixtures are now against Kerala Blasters, ATK Mohun Bagan and FC Goa respectively.

If they manage to win all their remaining games they will automatically qualify as FC Goa can reach a maximum of 32 points. If they manage to get 30 points, then Hyderabad will only have to worry about NorthEast and FC Goa since none of the bottom six teams can surpass that mark.

NorthEast United (M-16, P-23)

NorthEast United have the easiest run as their last four matches are against the bottom four teams on the league table, Odisha FC, Chennaiyin FC, East Bengal and Kerala Blasters.

The Highlanders will go through if they win their remaining matches considering Goa and Hyderabad have to face each other in their last match. If they manage to get to 30 points, then NorthEast will only have to worry about Hyderabad and FC Goa since none of the bottom six teams can surpass that mark.

FC Goa (M-16, P-23)

FC Goa face bottom-placed sides Chennaiyin and Odisha, mid-table side Bengaluru and play-off rival Hyderabad in their last four encounters.

If they will their remaining matches which includes Hyderabad FC in their final game then they will make it to the play-offs as the Nizams will be left behind with 32 points. If they manage to get to 30 points, then FC Goa will only have to worry about NorthEast and Hyderabad since none of the bottom six teams can surpass that mark.

Bengaluru FC (M17, P-19)

Bengaluru FC’s last-three fixtures are against Mumbai City, FC Goa and Jamshedpur FC. Their fixture list is one of the toughest as they meet two top of the table sides in their last three encounters.

Winning all three matches will take the Blues’ points tally to 28 and then in order to qualify, they must hope that two out of the three teams - NorthEast United, FC Goa and Hyderabad FC - do not get more than four points in their remaining matches and the teams below them drop at least a point.

Jamshedpur FC (M-16, P-18)

Jamshedpur FC next face ATK Mohun Bagan, Mumbai City and Bengaluru in their final three matches. If Jamshedpur win all their remaining matches they will reach 30 points and if two out of Hyderabad, NorthEast United and FC Goa fail to get more than six points in their final four matches, they can qualify.

Chennaiyin FC (M-16, P-17)

The former ISL champions next take on FC Goa, NorthEast United and Kerala Blasters in their last three games and full points from all those ties will see them get to 26 points.

With 26 points, Chennaiyin will hope that one out of Hyderabad and NorthEast United drop 10 points in their last four fixtures and Goa do not get more than three. If Goa and Chennaiyin are tied on 26 points then Chennaiyin go through with a better head to record.

Among the bottom-placed teams, Jamshedpur should not get more than four points in their last three games and Bengaluru must lose at least one out of their remaining matches for Chennaiyin to progress.

East Bengal (M-16, P-16)

East Bengal’s draw against Hyderabad complicates their path to the play-offs. Their last three matches are against rivals ATK Mohun Bagan, NorthEast United and Odisha FC.

The Red and Golds have to get nine points from their last three matches which will take their point’s tally to 26. They will also hope that two out of Hyderabad, NorthEast United and FC Goa do not cross the 26-point mark. Also, Jamshedpur and Bengaluru must lose one game and draw one, and Chennaiyin drop points in their remaining matches.

Kerala Blasters (M-17, P-16)

Like East Bengal, Kerala Blasters too must win their remaining three matches which are against Hyderabad, Chennaiyin and NorthEast United and three wins will take their tally to 25 points.

They must then. hope that neither Hyderabad nor NorthEast United gets more than 24 points from their remaining games. They should also hope Bengaluru, Jamshedpur, Chennaiyin and East Bengal drop three, five, two and three points respectively from their remaining matches.

The head-to-head record will be considered if two teams have the same tally of points. However, if more than two teams are on the same number of points, the points accumulated in the matches between the teams will be considered to determine the qualifier or qualifiers.

