NorthEast United FC: All you need to know about Guinean forward Idrissa Sylla

Former striker Idrissa Sylla has joined FC ahead of the 2020-21 (ISL) season.

He has a vast experience of playing in the top division of as well for Queens Park in the English Championship. Sylla has played in and UEFA qualifiers and his experience will come in handy.

Jersey Number: 11

Youth career & Professional debut

Born in Conakry, Guinea, Idrissa Sylla joined French club Le Mans' youth system in 2008 and spent two seasons there. Ahead of the 2010-11 season, Sylla was sent on loan to French third division side Club Bastia. He made his professional debut at Bastia and played 27 league matches, scoring seven goals.



Experience in Europe

After spending a season on loan at SC Bastia, Sylla returned to his parent club in the next season. Initially, he played for their reserves side before being promoted to the main team. The forward played 25 Ligue 2 matches and scored nine goals. He was the club's joint top scorer that season.

He played one more season in the Ligue 2 for Le Mans appearing in 27 games before heading to Zulte-Waregem where he would make his Belgian top division debut during the 2013-14 season.

Sylla spent one-and-half years at Zulte before joining Belgium giants Anderlecht during the January window. The 2015-16 campaign was arguably his best in Belgium as he played 30 league games and scored seven goals. He remained at Anderlecht for two and half seasons and after which he joined English side Queens Park Rangers to compete in the Championship.

He made 67 appearances for and scored 17 goals. He was the club's topscorer in the first season with 10 goals. He was primarily used from the bench at QPR.

Overall, the forward has played 264 league matches and has scored 66 goals. He has also played in Europa League in 14 matches, scoring three goals, and had also played two UEFA Champions League qualifying matches in 2016 while playing for Anderlecht.



International Experience

Sylla made his international debut for Guinea in a 2014 World Cup qualifying game against Zimbabwe where he came on as a substitute. Guinea had won the tie 1-0.

He was named in Guinea's squad for the 2015 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) where his side was ousted from the quarterfinals after losing 0-3 to . Sylla had made just one appearance which was in the quarterfinals.

After that, he was also a part of the national squad during the World Cup 2017 qualifying round. Sylla had made five appearances and had scored a goal which came against Namibia - a game which his team won 2-0.

He has played in a total of eight international matches for Guinea, scoring five times.



Last Stint

The Guinean last played for Zulte-Waregem in the 2020-21 season of the Belgian top division but he decided to end his contract with the club mutually in order to join ISL side NorthEast United FC.